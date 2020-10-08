RHONY Just Got Its First Black Housewife & It’s About Time

View this post on Instagram

37. I’m so glad to see your ass!! ⁣ ⁣ The past year has tested and gifted me in ways that I couldn’t even conceive of before. ⁣ ⁣ For starters, I started my REVOLT TV journey exactly a year ago with my premiere episode of #SOTC 🙌🏾. Truly loved my job for the first time in a long time. ⁣ ⁣ Then I suffered a moderate case of coronavirus in April (thank God I didn’t have to be hospitalized 🙏🏾). But I was sick, and it was scary. For the first time in my life, I REALLY contemplated my own mortality. Shit hits different when you legit think you might be in your last days. ⁣ ⁣ Happiness is now my priority. And for the first time, I don’t feel guilty about it. ⁣ Y’all know I’m driven by my God-given purpose: to make this world better for others, especially those that look like me. ⁣ I work non-stop. And it’s been a great distraction to keep me busy enough to not pay that much attention to...me. ⁣ ⁣ How do I really feel? Am I really happy? And if I’m not, what am I prepared to give up in order to claim my happiness?? ⁣ ⁣ Anything you don’t change, you choose. Being sick and then fully recovering, forced clarity around some of my life choices. Painful & necessary clarity. And I’m grateful for it. #GrowingPains⁣ ⁣ Then, I got a call from Diddy’s team inviting me to host and executive produce a new show for and by Black people. Look at God ya’ll. As the world was at a standstill, I was offered the opportunity to help create the show of my dreams. #RevoltBlackNews⁣ ⁣ Mr. Combs & RevoltTV, you have no idea how you in a way, you saved me this year. I’m forever grateful. ⁣ ⁣ So, 37. I’m literally in pursuit of happiness this year. And I’m excited about. I’ve earned it. This year I’m paying extra close attention to how I FEEL. ⁣ ⁣ In every relationship and in every transaction, I must feel two things in order to proceed: Joy & Safety. Do I feel safe with you? Do I feel protected in this business agreement? Do I enjoy the work? Do I enjoy YOU?? ⁣ ⁣ Cheers to another year to do what I love alongside the people I love ❤️🥂God Bless⁣ @revolttv @diddy