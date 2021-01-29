When we were nine, our makeup skills didn't go much beyond sneaking a smear of our mom's red lipstick or glitter gloss that came with those dual-tipped sponge applicators. Needless to say, cat eyes and contouring didn't make their way into our makeup proficiency well into our adulthood. But when your mom is Beyoncé, witnessing iconic glam easily puts you lightyears ahead of the beauty game — just ask Blue Ivy Carter.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest daughter hasn't even hit double digits yet, and is already building her resume as a makeup artist. Beyoncé's mom, Tina Lawson, shared a selfie on Instagram crediting her granddaughter for her impressive full beat, which included almost perfect cat eyes and red lipstick. "My talented granddaughter Blue made up my face today," Lawson wrote. "She is only nine years old. Can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup?"
To answer that question: We can only imagine what Blue Ivy's skills will look like as a teenager if they're this good so far, and the internet agrees. "Wow, Blue Ivy is also a makeup artist…wow, her mind…so brilliant!" one Twitter user raved. "Blue Ivy is out here doing full faces of makeup at nine, and I'm 26 and still can't put on lashes," said another. Vivica A. Fox chimed in, adding, "NICE! Blue can paint!"
Now, the real question is, did we expect anything less than perfection from Blue Ivy, who is currently nominated for a Grammy and just narrated the audiobook for Hair Love, an Oscar-winning short film? Honestly, no.