Blue Ivy Carter Narrates Hair Love & Sends A Powerful Message

Now, the critically-acclaimed story is available in an audiobook version, and the narrator is Blue Ivy Carter herself. Cherry announced that Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eight-year-old daughter would be the voice of his book on Instagram. "Our Hair Love audiobook is live. Narrated by Blue Ivy Carter. Link in bio and available everywhere audiobooks are sold." He shared a clip of Blue Ivy introducing the book, and we'd be lying if we said we didn't listen to it nearly 20 times.