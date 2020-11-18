Story aus Beauty

Beyoncés Tochter Blue Ivy spricht das Hörbuch zu Hair Love ein & hat eine wichtige Botschaft

aimee simeon, Q~E.T.
Foto: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
2017 stellte Matthew A. Cherry eine Kampagne auf der Crowdfunding-Plattform Kickstarter auf die Beine, um seine Vision für Hair Love zu verwirklichen. Mit seinem Kinderbuch hatte er einen Volltreffer gelandet und Erfolge erzielt, von denen andere nur träumen können. Im Jahr 2019 schloss sich Cherry dann mit Sony Pictures Animation zusammen, um das Buch zu verfilmen. Darin geht es um einen Schwarzen Vater namens Stephen und seine Tochter Zuri. Während seine Frau im Krankenhaus liegt, lernt er, die Haare seiner Tochter Zuri zu stylen. Im Februar gewann Hair Love den Oscar in der Kategorie „bester animierter Kurzfilm“.
Jetzt ist die von der Kritik gefeierte Geschichte, die große Wellen geschlagen hat, in einer Hörbuchversion erhältlich – von einer prominenten Stimme vorgelesen: Auf Instagram verkündete Cherry, dass sein Hörbuch von Blue Ivy Carter, der achtjährigen Tochter von Sängerin Beyoncé und Rapper Jay-Z, eingesprochen wurde. „Unser Audiobuch Hair Love ist live. Eingesprochen von Blue Ivy Carter. Link in Bio und überall erhältlich, wo Hörbücher verkauft werden“, schrieb er. Er teilte einen Ausschnitt, in dem Blue Ivy das Buch vorstellt. Ich muss zugeben, dass ich mir dieses Snippet bestimmt so um die 20-mal angehört habe.
Fans stürzten sich sofort auf alle möglichen sozialen Medien, um ihre Begeisterung für Blue Ivy kundzutun und auf die tiefere Bedeutung von natürlich getragenem Haar hinzuweisen – die Hauptmessage des Buchs. Blue Ivy selbst war jahrelang Opfer von grausamem Cyberbullying. Ihr Naturhaar diente Internettrolls dabei als Zielscheibe: eine schmerzhafte Erfahrung, mit der zahlreiche junge Schwarze Mädchen und Frauen leider nur allzu gut vertraut sind. Viele von ihnen haben mit Diskriminierung aufgrund ihrer Haare zu kämpfen. Mit dieser Partnerschaft konnte Blue Ivy einen großen Deal an Land ziehen, aber auch eine wichtige Botschaft vermitteln: wie wichtig es nämlich ist, Schwarze Mädchen und Frauen dazu zu ermutigen und sie dabei zu unterstützen, ihre Schönheit und Macht anzuerkennen – ungeachtet dessen, was die Mainstream-Gesellschaft vielleicht vorschreibt und -lebt.
Diese Botschaft ist einer der Gründe, weshalb sich die Bedeutung und der Einfluss von Hair Love weit über das geschriebene Wort hinaus erstrecken. Cherry hat seine Medienpräsenz dazu genutzt, sich für das Crown-Act-Gesetz starkzumachen. Dieses zielt darauf ab, Diskriminierung aufgrund von Frisur oder Haartextur von Schwarzen landesweit gesetzlich zu verbieten. Das Repräsentantenhaus der Vereinigten Staaten hat es gerade verabschiedet. Nun muss es nur noch vom Senat genehmigt werden.
Mit Blue Ivy jetzt an Bord gibt es keinen besseren Zeitpunkt, das Hörbuch Hair Love herunterzuladen und sich weiterhin für das Crown-Act-Gesetz einzusetzen. So können mehr junge Schwarze Frauen und Männer, die ihre Haare natürlich tragen, vor Diskriminierung und Mobbing, geschützt werden.

