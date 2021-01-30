Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest daughter hasn't even hit double digits yet, and is already building her resume as a makeup artist. Beyoncé's mum, Tina Lawson, shared a selfie on Instagram crediting her granddaughter for her impressive full beat, which included almost perfect cat eyes and red lipstick. "My talented granddaughter Blue made up my face today," Lawson wrote. "She is only nine years old. Can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup?"