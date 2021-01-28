January Jones objectively has incredible skin — plus, she's a celebrity, so it comes as no big surprise that she uses expensive skin-care products. What she readily admits, though, is just how luxe her routine really is: If we were to put a price tag on the actress's winter skin-care routine, the bill would come out to $3,409.
We know the exact four-digit figure because Jones just shared her current lineup to Instagram, posting every single product that she applies to her face and body each day. "I mix things up (and often mix things together), but this is what’s been working for me lately," the actress — who's become something of a social-media sensation over the past year as she's documented her highly relatable stir-craziness during the pandemic — captioned her product post. "I realize it seems excessive/expensive," she acknowledges, "but my routines keep me sane, and good skin is an investment in yourself."
Advertisement
To that point, Jones' product lineup is comprised of eighteen total products, which she further segments into four categories: morning, body, washing/toning/cleansing, and evening. At a quick glance, some of her favorite labels include iS Clinical, Tata Harper, True Botanicals, Allies of Skin, Shani Darden, and the high-end French skin-care brand Sisley-Paris.
Scrolling through the gallery, there are a select few moderately priced — well, less than $50 — picks. For example, True Botanicals Sugar Scrub, a hydrating body exfoliant, is $38, and Jones' toning face mist of choice, Drunk Elephant Sweet Biome Fermented Sake Hydrating Spray, rings in at $42.
On the flip side, the most extravagant products are the two Sisley-Paris formulas that make up 1/3 of the total cost of Jones' nighttime skin routine; both the serum and the baume will run you $810 apiece. Sure, the star's list of go-tos isn't exactly accessible for the average person, but there's something comforting about an actress being 100% candid about the true cost of perfect skin — it's much more helpful than crediting "just lots of water."
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.