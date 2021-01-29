January Jones Revealed Her Entire £1,000 Skincare Routine

We know the four-digit figure because Jones just shared her current lineup to Instagram, posting every single product that she applies to her face and body each day. "I mix things up (and often mix things together), but this is what’s been working for me lately," the actress — who's become something of a social-media sensation over the past year as she's documented her highly relatable stir-craziness during the pandemic — captioned her product post. "I realise it seems excessive/expensive," she acknowledges, "but my routines keep me sane, and good skin is an investment in yourself."