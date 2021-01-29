January Jones Revealed Her Entire £1,000 Skincare Routine

January Jones objectively has incredible skin — plus, she's a celebrity, so it comes as no big surprise that she uses expensive skincare products. What she readily admits, though, is just how luxe her routine really is: If we were to put a price tag on the actress's winter skincare routine, the bill would come out to approximately £1,023.
We know the four-digit figure because Jones just shared her current lineup to Instagram, posting every single product that she applies to her face and body each day. "I mix things up (and often mix things together), but this is what’s been working for me lately," the actress — who's become something of a social-media sensation over the past year as she's documented her highly relatable stir-craziness during the pandemic — captioned her product post. "I realise it seems excessive/expensive," she acknowledges, "but my routines keep me sane, and good skin is an investment in yourself."
Advertisement
To that point, Jones' product lineup is comprised of eighteen total products, which she further segments into four categories: morning, body, washing/toning/cleansing, and evening. At a quick glance, some of her favourite labels include iS Clinical, Tata Harper, True Botanicals, Allies of Skin, Shani Darden, and the high-end French skincare brand Sisley-Paris.
Scrolling through the gallery, there are a select few moderately priced — well, less than £50 — picks. For example, True Botanicals Sugar Scrub, a hydrating body exfoliant and Jones' toning face mist of choice, Drunk Elephant Sweet Biome Fermented Sake Hydrating Spray, rings in at £32.
On the flip side, the most extravagant products are the two Sisley-Paris formulas that make up 1/3 of the total cost of Jones' nighttime skin routine; the serum will cost you £518. Sure, the star's list of go-tos isn't exactly accessible for the average person, but there's something comforting about an actress being 100% candid about the true cost of perfect skin — it's much more helpful than crediting "just lots of water."
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.