Have you seen the butt-scrunch leggings? If you had to consider that question for more than a moment, then you probably haven’t. Once you’ve laid eyes on them, it’s impossible to un-see the enhancements that this now-viral style of leg-huggers boasts. The tights — which have been popularly percolating on TikTok for months — are equipped with a ruched rear seam (meant to highlight the buns), fabricated from a waffled-synthetic material (that apparently camouflages cellulite), and are available for under-$25 on Amazon.
What was once a subterranean social media phenomenon has officially bubbled into the public sphere. Earlier this week, Lizzo put the leggings to the twerk test on TikTok and succinctly expressed her apparent satisfaction to her 12.4 million followers: “They make my booty stiff." Lest you think that the leggings’ appeal is limited to youth-dominated channels, know that we also spotted them on a polar-opposite platform; the almost-centenarian TV station CBS, where Stephen Colbert highlighted them on a recent episode of “The Late Show” in a compilation of reaction videos.
Are the leggings really all they’re ... cracked up to be? We noticed the hyperbole surrounding when we rounded up the funniest reviews on Amazon, where one customer claimed the tights could “slaughter a battlefield of men and leaving them drowning in blood at your feet.” One reviewer’s husband “complimented [the] pants like six times in one evening,” and another (who included a #belfie in her review) explained that she hadn’t “taken a thot picture since my early 20s, but these pants looked so good there needed to be proof.”
Priced well under $25 and available in sizes up to 4XL, these accessible leggings are poised to infiltrate our lives. Click here to see them — and shop them — for yourself.
