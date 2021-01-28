This Affordable-Fashion Favorite Is Finally Dressing Brides

The pandemic has changed our expectations of a modern wedding. Gone are the splashy ballroom affairs with triple-digit guest lists and weekend-long rural retreats. In their stead, we’re tuning into virtual rooftop nuptials and planning micro-ceremonies for our innermost circles. Purveyors of wedding attire are pivoting just like the brides that they cater to. One retailer we’ve got our eye on right now? Lulus, the affordable-fashion e-tailer that just launched its first-ever collection officially for brides.
The California-based company is known as a can’t-miss destination for the bridal party, supplying fashionable frocks to the gaggle of girlfriends that normally flank their altar-bound bestie. Now, in response to the brides who are “reconsidering their format, budget, and style,” explained the brand in a statement, the site is offering a new selection of bridal attire tailored “for everything from courthouse nuptials, Zoom ceremonies, or intimate backyard weddings.” With budget-friendly price points that clock in under $400 and a size range that covers XXS to 3X (in select styles), Lulus provides accessible and reliable options for anyone whose wedding plans have been thrown into flux by the pandemic. “The past year, brides-to-be have had no choice but to rethink their big day and what it will entail,” the brand concurred.
While nothing is certain about the future, we know that these lovely new offerings will bring some beauty to your big day — no matter how or when it ends up coming together.
