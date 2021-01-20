Lady Gaga’s Inauguration Look Is A Symbol Of Hope — & Reminiscent Of The Hunger Games

For Roseberry, a U.S. native based in France, Lady Gaga’s look was an homage to his home. “As an American living in Paris, this ensemble is a love letter to the country I miss so dearly and to a performer whose artistry I have so long admired,” he wrote via a statement. “Maison Schiaparelli is honored to have this chance to dress the iconic Lady Gaga on this historic Inauguration Day. God Bless Lady Gaga and God Bless America.”