Lady Gaga’s Inauguration Look Is A Symbol Of Hope — & Reminiscent Of The Hunger Games

Ahead of her performance of the national anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration, Lady Gaga tweeted that she will “sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land”: “My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly.” The singer-actor doubled down on this powerful sentiment with her inauguration look.
Ahead of Joe Biden being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, the Oscar winner took the stage in a custom Schiaparelli gown. While the look, designed by creative director Daniel Roseberry and made up of a fitted blue jacket and a voluminous crimson red ruffled skirt, was dramatic enough on its own — and symbolised unity with its use of the Democratic and Republican colours — it was her gold brooch that got most viewers talking.
Advertisement
The oversized pin, attached to the upper left corner of her bodice, featured a dove, indicating hope and harmony, carrying an olive branch, an emblem of peace. The symbolism wasn’t coincidental. After debuting the look, Lady Gaga tweeted a photo of the pin and wrote, “A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other.”
For Roseberry, a U.S. native based in France, Lady Gaga’s look was an homage to his home. “As an American living in Paris, this ensemble is a love letter to the country I miss so dearly and to a performer whose artistry I have so long admired,” he wrote via a statement. “Maison Schiaparelli is honoured to have this chance to dress the iconic Lady Gaga on this historic Inauguration Day. God Bless Lady Gaga and God Bless America.”
But while the look was meant to serve as a symbol of hope, some have pointed out that it’s also giving off major Hunger Games’ vibes. For reference, in the post-apocalyptic-set book-turned-film franchise — that sees an oppressive government holding “games” where children fight each other to the death — its protagonist Katniss Everdeen wears a Mockingjay pin in symbol of defiance.
Just a day before the inauguration, Lady Gaga showed up in another symbolic look. While inside the Capitol, she wore a Givenchy cape and turtleneck in suffragette white. She captioned the photo on Instagram: “I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country.”
The day has now come.