Lady Gaga’s Inauguration Look Is A Symbol Of Hope — & Reminiscent Of The Hunger Games

Ahead of Joe Biden being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, the Oscar winner took the stage in a custom Schiaparelli gown. While the look, designed by creative director Daniel Roseberry and made up of a fitted blue jacket and a voluminous crimson red ruffled skirt, was dramatic enough on its own — and symbolised unity with its use of the Democratic and Republican colours — it was her gold brooch that got most viewers talking.