Glasses-Wearers: We Found Face Masks That Won’t Fog You Up

Glasses-wearers, assemble! While it's certainly a small price to pay for staying safe during a pandemic, the issue with our lenses fogging up while wearing a mask is annoying AF — but, it doesn't have to be. If you know what to look for when navigating the face-mask marketplace, then you'll find there are certain clever styles to buy that can ensure a future full of clear-eyed horizons.
The main culprit for the dreaded fog? When a mask doesn't make direct, tight contact with your face it allows for hot-air to escape from your mouth and create a mini sauna behind your glasses. While there are many internet hacks you can try with any masks you already own (ranging from Band-Aids across the nose bridge to a Japanese YouTube tutorial involving a tiny piece of tissue paper), there are also tons of styles specifically crafted to get ahead of the issue at
hand eye. For starters, anything with a built-in nose wire can create a secure fit to prevent fogging. Additionally, face masks contoured to better shape the edges of your face can also help keep lenses clear. Ahead, shop ten of such styles that will aid glasses-wearers in living their best fog-free lives.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
