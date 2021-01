If I Had COVID-19, Should I Still Get Vaccinated?

“We know the vaccines are 95% effective in preventing you from getting COVID-19 and we want everyone to get that benefit,” adds Nate Favini, MD MS, Medical Lead at Forward . After all, the vaccine doesn’t just help protect you — it also helps stop the spread of COVID-19 in your community. “It’s important to get the vaccine for several reasons — to help protect you and those around you, to help reduce the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community and thus the burden on healthcare and public health,” Dr. Popescu explains.