She knows just how much of the experience of being laid-off is an emotional battle, rather than simply a matter of strategy — fine-tuning your résumé and applying to the right openings, though of course, that’s a huge part of what she helps her clients with too. Because of that, as part of her job she’s often providing emotional support to her clients. “I have clients who are in therapy, and I work with their counselor if, for example, they’ve got four job offers on the table and they're going to have different impacts on their psychology,” she says. “Or if we’ve got a big interview coming up, let’s talk about what we can do to not be a negative rain cloud.”