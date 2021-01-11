Demi Lovato’s Side-Buzzed Pixie Just Got A Pastel Upgrade

New year, new hair — for Demi Lovato, at least. Over the weekend, the singer-songwriter posted a video on Instagram debuting her new, pale-pink pixie haircut. The singer first showed off her shorter side-shaved hairstyle back in November, and she's already experimenting with all the different ways she can wear it.
For 2021, Lovato upgraded the shape of the style, trading the top-heavy platinum-blonde layers for a shorter, more rounded bowl cut. More dramatically still, she switched up the color from blonde to light pink — a perfect match to the lip color she's wearing in the new clip.
In her Instagram caption, along with a single pink sparkle heart emoji, Lovato credits the creator of her new look, hairstylist and colorist Amber Maynard Bolt. Bolt posted the selfie to her own Instagram Story, writing, "Pretty In Pink." It's unclear whether this new pink color is permanent, the work of wash-out dye, or a wig — but if quarantine’s biggest hair-color trend is any indication, it may stick around for a while.
We can’t wait to see what Lovato does next, but in the meantime, can we make matching your lip color to your hair color a thing for 2021?