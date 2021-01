2021 Is Prime Time For Building A Capsule Closet — Here’s Why

The concept is nothing new. In fact, the term “capsule wardrobe” was first coined by former London boutique owner Susie Faux in the 1970s — referring to a collection of essential clothing items that don’t go out of fashion and can easily be paired with seasonal pieces. But as we collectively navigated the highs and lows (well, mostly lows) of 2020, I noticed that it was catching on more than ever; not only did I personally turn my current closet into a capsule wardrobe but, according to my feed, so did many of my peers. With nowhere to go and nothing to do, this past year was the perfect opportunity to declutter our wardrobes — the first step of building a curated closet — but also to completely rethink how we dress.