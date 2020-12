Who’s Who In Joe Biden’s Cabinet — So Far

The South Bend, IN, mayor has long been talked about as a contender for some type of position in the Biden administration, but his transportation résumé as a small-city mayor is rather thin. Additionally, his dicey history with the Black community in South Bend is of concern to many, and his centrism makes him far from a favorite pick for progressives — although he’s better than Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel , who was also thought to be in the running. Still, Biden has praised him, saying he will lead with “focus, decency, and a bold vision,” and supporters have cited his ambitious $1 trillion infrastructure plan as a former presidential candidate that focused on expanding broadband internet access through payment to state and local governments, plus the infrastructure projects he worked on as mayor, including revitalizing (read: gentrifying) South Bend’s downtown