Brendan’s date is last. He’s been the most open about his jealousy of the other guys having fantasy suite dates, so the producers worked with what they had and tossed him in that third spot. On top of that, Brendan has been openly nervous about the idea of proposing, so of course his and Tayshia’s date is a meeting with Neil Lane to discuss rings. Tayshia’s excited about the jewels; Brendan looks like he’s about to vomit. The best part is when Neil Lane brags to Brendan and Tayshia about how The Bachelor/ette brought him fame and women run up to him to show him their rings. He's clearly relishing in his extra screentime.