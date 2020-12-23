Most Of The Midnight Sky Cast Has Already Been To Space — Er, “Space”

This year marked the first time in nine years that humans had been sent to the International Space Station from America, so it's fitting that 2020 was also filled with all kinds of space movies and TV shows. The latest is Netflix's film The Midnight Sky, with a cast led by George Clooney. If you just saw the movie without that information, you might not have even recognized the A-list actor behind that giant gray beard.
In the movie, Clooney plays a post-apocalyptic scientist named Augustine who stays behind in the Arctic to try to warn an incoming spacecraft that the earth is not inhabitable in the same way it used to be. The actor also directed the film, which now has a home on Netflix alongside the streaming site's other 2020 space-themed additions Space Force, Challenger: The Final Flight, and Away.
But we're not exactly claiming that space content is so 2020. It's a genre that's been around for years. In fact, most of The Midnight Sky's cast came to this project already having starred in one or more space-themed projects. Nearly every person in this crew was extra prepared to take the galaxy on again in The Midnight Sky.