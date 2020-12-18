The Crown Couple Gillian Anderson & Peter Morgan Have Split

Emmy-winning actress Gillian Anderson and The Crown creator Peter Morgan have reportedly broken up after four years together. Anderson was recruited by Morgan to play British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the Netflix drama’s fourth season, which recently beat out The Queen's Gambit as the top streamed show based on Nielsen estimates. is probably thanking Thatcher for retiring after one term — any longer on the show and it would have made for a potentially awkward set.
According to a report from the Daily Mail, however, the split between the two was amicable. They both just had "highly-demanding schedules" and the relationship had “run its course." But the former couple plan to “remain great friends.”
When Refinery29 reached out to Anderson for comment, her rep responded that they "don’t comment on Gillian’s private life.”
Both Morgan and Anderson have been previously married. Morgan has five children from his previous marriage and Anderson has three from a previous relationships. Anderson divorced her first husband Clyde Klotz in 1997 (they share a 26-year-old daughter named Piper) and second husband Julian Ozanne in 2006. Just before Morgan, Anderson was with Mark Griffiths from 2006 to 2015, which whom she shares two children 14-year-old Oscar and 12-year-old Felix.
Whenever Anderson talked about her relationship with Morgan, she tended to keep it casual, often referencing the fact that they didn't even live together. She also underscored that they didn't let their working relationship mix with their private one, which is an easy way to cause friction in a partnership.
"For our own sanity, and actually for the benefit of the relationship, we had very clear boundaries," she told Harper's Bazaar in November. "I am not going to comment on the script, but you are not allowed to comment on the performance!"
"I’m pretty good at compartmentalizing in my life, period,” she continued. "I think I learned that quite young, being a young mother, in a really intense TV series where it was either full-on on set, or I was in my trailer having to shut the door and no longer be that person but be mum."
Refinery29 has reached out to Morgan for comment.