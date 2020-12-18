Is There A “TikTok Purge” Of Sex Workers? Not If They’re Already Famous

To make matters worse, platforms like TikTok and Instagram have profited off the communities formed by sex workers who use them, especially as some of these creators bring in thousands of followers. One TikTok user, Rebekka Blue who also makes content on OnlyFans said her account, with 950,000 followers, was deleted after she was approved as a TikTok creator, which would allow her to make money off her posts. It wasn’t until she sought legal help that she was able to have her account restored. Others have not had the same luck, and are seeing their accounts removed for no obvious violations when their content is apparently no longer advantageous to the platform.