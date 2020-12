The Flight Attendant Is Full Of Covetable Coats. Here Are The Styles You Can Still Buy.

For Thomas, each of Cassie’s coats was representative of the different faces she puts on throughout the season. At the beginning of the series, Cassie turns to bright shades and bold fabrics mirroring the hectic events unfolding all around her. “There’s a lot of color and a sort of tactile way about her wardrobe,” she says, pointing to the pink Isabel Marant number and a Saint Laurent croc-effect pea coat she wears to go out drinking with her co-worker and friend Shane (Griffin Matthews). “And then she has this very sophisticated side, which includes a [navy blue] Max Mara coat that is part of her proper flight attendant uniform, and a Marni coat, which is this kind of fun, swing, blue coat.”