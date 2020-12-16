Does Zayn Malik’s Blonde Hair Mean New Music Is On The Way?

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were spotted in New York City yesterday, their first public appearance since welcoming their daughter in late September. Now that the initial baby buzz has subsided, fans zeroed in on the return of Malik's blonde hair from his "Entertainer" days — and some even speculated that the change is a sign that new music is on the way.
One Twitter user compiled images of Malik in bleached looks with the caption, "blonde hair zayn always happens when theres a new music video coming." Several others voiced their excitement for a new project since Malik's last release, "Better," which dropped in September.
blonde hair zayn always happens when theres a new music video coming 👀 pic.twitter.com/IsrwyDHUGF— Kat (@fentyzl) December 15, 2020
While Malik has neither confirmed nor denied any theories his fans have put together, he did post two videos of himself on Instagram covering James Bay’s “Hold Back The River” in what looks like a home studio. A fan wrote, “i was missing your voice, zayn! good to hear you 💙 " under the post — and Malik responded to similar messages with hearts.
Since One Direction split in 2015, several of the members, including Malik, have continued making their own music. In the years since, Malik's discography has grown to include two studio albums with hits like “Pillowtalk” and “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever." The star has garnered his own faithful fanbase, so it’s no surprise that they’re on the lookout for any confirmation that he’s making magic in the studio. If Malik's color change is a sign, we’re listening loud and clear — now just tell us when the next album is dropping.