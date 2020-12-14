Ulta Just Dropped Its Annual Holiday Beauty Blitz Sale

Ulta Beauty just announced its huge annual Holiday Beauty Blitz event. If you missed out on some of the Black Friday or Cyber Monday beauty sales, now is the time to stock up on mascara, upgrade your styling tools, and get some last-minute holiday shopping done while you can score up to 50% off.
Both in stores and online, Ulta Beauty is offering weekly deals on select beauty products — and they’re good. For example, there's a killer BOGO deal on mascara (two Benefit tubes for $30), plus 40% off Urban Decay's cult-favorite Naked Eyeshadow Palette. There's only one small catch: You have to act fast because the running deals change by the week, and the holiday event will only last through the rest of December.
To help you strategize, we’ve collected some of our favorite deals from the week ahead. Beyond the standout makeup offers, Ulta is offering major markdowns on hair dryers: The Drybar Buttercup blowdryer is $40 off, and three different Babyliss Pro-label dryers are marked down anywhere from $20 to $40 off. Plus, all Pür skin-care products are 40% off this week, and come with an extra gift with purchase.
The offers are available online but if you're gift shopping and want to make sure you get everything wrapped in time for Christmas Eve, you can either shop the sale at your local Ulta Beauty store (taking the proper precautions to wear a mask and social distance) or place an order online now and schedule a curbside pickup. So if you see something you want, definitely jump on it now, because come next week, this never-before-seen BOGO deal on Benefit mascara (along with every other running offer), will be off the table.
