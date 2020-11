The Cutest Ulta Beauty Stocking Stuffers At Every Price Point

Even if you don't know exactly who you're shopping for, Ulta Beauty has everything . In case you need a little guidance, we've rounded up the best of Ulta's holiday gift sets, organized in price-ascending order ($8 to $38), ahead. Whatever your budget or game plan for the holidays, you'll have something on hand to bring to the virtual White Elephant swap that will inevitably pop up on your iCal the week of. Simply scroll through, add to cart, and consider yourself ahead of the game.