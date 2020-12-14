Sia Has Stepped Forward With New Claims About Shia LaBeouf

In light of a new lawsuit accusing Shia LaBeouf of repeated acts of domestic abuse against his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs (real name real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett), Sia has also come forward with her own allegations about the Honey Boy actor. The singer is publicly supporting Barnett because she claims to have experienced a similar dynamic with him.
Last week, Barnett filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, claiming that he was violent with her throughout the year that they dated. In conversation with the New York Times, the “Mary Magdalene” artist detailed harrowing instances of abuse including sexual battery and death threats. Barnett’s choice to speak out about her abusive relationship was made in hopes that it would call attention to the tactics that abusers often enact and empower other survivors of domestic abuse. Her lawsuit wasn’t made in vain, because it led Sia to speak about her own alleged experience with LaBeouf.
On Sunday December 13, the singer hit her Twitter timeline to stand in solidarity with Barnett, claiming that she too had been involved in a toxic relationship with LaBeouf. Sharing the New York Times article on her feed, Sia wrote that she had been “hurt emotionally” by the actor because he “conned [her] into an adulterous relationship.”
I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away. https://t.co/2NNEj9w8b1— sia (@Sia) December 13, 2020
“I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” tweeted Sia. “I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away.”
Most people didn’t know that Sia and LaBeouf were romantically involved at any point, but the A-listers did work together for Sia’s 2015 “Elastic Heart” music video. She didn’t go into further details about the relationship after sharing the tweet despite the allegation.
Barnett took notice of Sia’s admission and thanked her for her solidarity.
love you back @Sia you're an inspiration and thank you everyone for your love and solidarity <3 https://t.co/eqcf3OAsnM— FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) December 13, 2020
i'm sorry @Sia this reinforces why i had to publicly share my experience. we need to support each other <3 https://t.co/0s5BJ9c7t3— FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) December 13, 2020
"love you back @Sia," wrote Barnett. "You're an inspiration and thank you everyone for your love and solidarity <3."
Refinery29 has reached out to both Sia and LaBeouf for comment but did not hear at time of publishing.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.