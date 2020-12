Tiny Pretty Things’ Season 1 Finale Is A Middle Finger To Toxic, Predatory Men

From the moment he waltzed into the Archer School, we knew Ramon was trouble. Not just in a difficult to work with sort of way. Throughout the series, he verbally abuses his dancers, gets involved with underaged students , and manipulates whoever he needs to in order to get what he wants. He exhibits the classic signs of a predator who must be stopped, but because his ballets sell tickets, program director Madame DuBois looks the other way. She would rather have success reflected on herself even if it comes at the expense of creating a safe environment for the students. It’s a classic example of the myth of the male artistic genius . As long as his genius seemingly outshines his abuses, he avoids scrutiny. However, if we have learned anything in the last few years, it’s that powerful men are no longer untouchable