Tiny Pretty Things’ Season 1 Finale Is A Middle Finger To Toxic, Predatory Men

In the final episode, the dancers use the last night of the showcase to expose the school’s deplorable deal it has with its wealthy patrons. It is just like the exploitations dancers experienced at the Paris Opera Ballet in the 19th century. Now that the scandal is out there for all the world to see, you would think that the dancers would get a moment of relief. But any sense of closure is short-lived when Torri (Jessica Greco) and Officer Isabel (Jess Salgueiro) find Neveah (Kylie Jefferson), Bette (Casimere Jollette), and June (Daniela Norman) in the dance studio standing over Ramon’s (Bayardo De Murguia) dead body. Ripe with deeper meaning waiting to be dissected, the murder scene finds Ramon stabbed in the heart with a wooden stake. It’s a classic murder-mystery cliffhanger and a prime set up for a possible second season, but beyond wondering who killed the controversial choreographer, there is a lot to unpack.