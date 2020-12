Tiny Pretty Things’ Ballet World Is Hyperrealistic — I Know From Experience

Netflix just released a new 10-episode series that gives viewers a peek behind the scenes of what it really takes to be a professional ballet dancer follows a cohort of young dancers Tiny Pretty Things at the fictitious Archer School in Chicago as they angle to prove that they have the talent to join the company after they graduate. Even though the school itself isn’t real, the dancers’ grueling schedules, tireless attention to technique, and strain they put on their bodies as athletes are very real. How do I know? Because I danced at various ballet schools and in companies for 16 years. And let me tell you, pointe shoes are no joke. I never had to try and solve an attempted murder, but the environment that the show takes place in, and the culture of ballet, is something I came to know very closely.