Tiny Pretty Things’ Ballet World Is Hyperrealistic — I Know From Experience

By about the age of 12, I was in classes five days a week. Most afternoons, evenings, and Saturday mornings were devoted to a myriad of classes all trying to teach me how to get my turns and extensions just right, how to fully dance the music, and how to perfectly synchronize with my fellow dancers down to how we held our hands even for a second. During the first technique class scene in Tiny Pretty Things, I was having major flashbacks to hearing corrections from teachers about not sinking into your standing leg, closing your ribs, and not letting your second arm be late in a turn. It may all sound like total gibberish, but my muscle memory kicked right in when I heard those words even after years of not dancing.