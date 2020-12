Here’s All The Dangerous Stuff Rudy Giuliani Did Before His COVID Diagnosis

It's been a weird year for most of us, though perhaps strangest for one man at the forefront of Outgoing President Donald Trump's failing ploy to remain in the White House . On Sunday, Trump announced via Twitter that his long-time friend and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani had tested positive for COVID-19. “@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus,” Trump wrote . “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Giuliani later confirmed the announcement via Twitter as well, writing, “Thank you all to my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes. I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything.”