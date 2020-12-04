This Euphoria Line Captures The Exact Meaning Of That Emotional Episode

Over the first 20 minutes of “Rue,” the eponymous character admits one of her darkest secrets: Rue, who has an addiction to prescription pills, doesn’t want to get sober. She says the biggest obstacle in her road to sobriety is her inability to accept the second step of battling addiction, which is believing “that a power greater than ourselves can restore us to sanity.” Besides Otis Redding and a mack truck, Rue refuses to think that a true higher power — like God — could ever save her, or is real, for that matter. Rue is convinced that there is no order to the reasons why people, including her late father, die (she’s wearing his hoodie for most of “Rue”). The underlying suggestion is that Rue cannot understand why she is still on the earth while her dad had a real “purpose,” like raising her and her little sister (Storm Reid).

