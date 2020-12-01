The New Not-Season-2 Euphoria Trailer Is Here & Rue Is Not Doing Okay

Warning: Euphoria Season 1 spoilers ahead.
In October, HBO announced that while we’d have to wait on Euphoria season 2 due to the pandemic, the series would be back in the form of two special episodes. Both special episodes were produced following COVID-19 safety protocol. And now, an early holiday gift present: The trailer for the first special just dropped.
Titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” the first episode will air Sunday, December 6 and seems to pick up right where we left off in the drug, love, and glitter-filled teen drama.
In the Season 1 finale of Euphoria, Rue (recent Emmy-winner Zendaya) relapses after deciding not to join Jules (Hunter Schafer) on a train out of town after their high school winter formal. In the trailer for the first special, Rue sits in a diner as she replays her difficult goodbye with Jules in her head. She's then snapped back into reality by Ali (Colman Domingo), who she met at her Narcotics Anonymous meetings. According to HBO, the rest of the episode will follow Rue as she celebrates Christmas, and Jules will also appear in the episode. Seems like the perfect anti-Hallmark watch.
Watch the trailer for Euphoria's first special episode, airing on Sunday, December 6 at 9:00 pm ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.