Much like the first day of summer is marked by the smell of grilled food on the BBQ and glasses of rosé, the holiday season is indisputably defined by Hallmark Channel movies. There’s nothing quite like snuggling up on the couch with a movie, a cozy bowl of tomato soup, and a glass of red.
Thankfully, the network’s 2020 Countdown To Christmas line-up is here — and it's filled with films that explore themes of unexpected love, taking risks, and, of course, celebrating the holidays with loved ones.
Up first? Hallmark original movie Christmas With The Darlings. The film stars Katrina Law as a woman who falls for a man (Carlo Marks) that’s recently become the primary caregiver for his orphaned niece and nephew. You can catch the film on November 8 at 8pm/7c on the Hallmark Channel — and make sure you’re pairing it with a winter movie-viewing essential: Campbell’s® Tomato Soup (don’t forget to add a grilled cheese for dipping!).
