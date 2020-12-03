Heidi Klum Launched Disney Villians’ Merch On Amazon — & It’s A Mood

Under the direction of Klum, supermodel and TV host, the aforementioned iconic baddies have been given the streetwear treatment in a series of t-shirts, hoodies, and sweatpants (mostly clocking in under $60). In each of these badass pieces, Klum's borrowed many of the villains’ most recognizable features; from Cruella’s fur-crazed eyes to the simmering cauldron of Snow White’s Evil Queen and Ursula’s shock of white hair. Each of these iconic traits is combined with Disney's classic sans-serif font in a modernized collage-like layout that's the hallmark of streetwear graphic design. The result? A lounge-friendly assortment that marries childhood nostalgia with of-the-moment motifs — aka a BIG 2020 style mood.