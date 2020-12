Violet Grey’s 2020 Beauty Gift Box Just Dropped & WOW

Fresh off the heels of a smokin' hot Cyber Week , Los Angeles-based Violet Grey is back at it with the sizzling launch of its 2020 Violet Box — aka THE Crown Jewels of luxury beauty gift sets. The elusive box is filled with over $1,000 worth of expertly curated hair, skincare, and makeup products in full and deluxe sizes. Although it retails at the lofty price of $425, the Violet Box's bundled value makes a compelling case for regarding it as one of the most insane premium-beauty steals around — especially if you ascribe to a spare-no-expense-on-my-skin approach with your routine. Not to mention, earlier this year, the retailer's summer box sold out in under 24 hours — and we're assuming this wow-worthy new drop is soon to follow suit.