If you're looking to close out 2020 with some well-deserved self-care, look no further. Violet Grey is giving luxury beauty fanatics the sale they've been waiting for via its Cyber Week discount. As of today through Monday, November 30, the beauty retailer is taking 20% off a curated selection of cult-favorite best sellers. Beauty stans would be hard-pressed to find something more satisfying than a bottle of La Mer's magical renewal oil at a $50 discount — and, with the sale's additional free two-day shipping, shoppers are one step closer to achieving their skincare goals as soon as next week.
For those who may be unfamiliar with Violet Grey's mission, the beauty shop puts a focus on products and brands that abide by the Violet Code. To earn the stamp of approval, they must be tested and approved by a legitimate board of dermatologists, estheticians, hairstylists, makeup artists, celebrities, and more. Thus, the products that meet the code's requirements are rather rare finds. But the site also features other well-known beauty pieces like Bioderma's micellar water, the Beautyblender, and under-the-radar finds.
Whether you're a beauty stan looking to grow your collection, just someone on the hunt to replace your well-loved empties, or a gifting pro who's breezing through your holiday list, prioritize picking up these beauty cult-favorites for a limited-time sooner rather than later.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.