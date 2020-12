Elliot Page Comes Out In Moving Instagram Post: “I Love That I Am Trans”

Page shared how supported and inspired he felt, and he promised to fight toward a more loving and equal society. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," he wrote on Instagram. "I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community . Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place."