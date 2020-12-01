Elliot Page Comes Out In Moving Instagram Post: “I Love That I Am Trans”

Elliot Page, Oscar-nominated star of Umbrella Academy and Juno, has come out as transgender on Instagram today, writing: "I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot."
According to a release from the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), Page describes himself as transgender and non-binary, meaning that their gender identity is neither man nor woman. "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer," Page wrote. "And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive."
While Page is sharing the joy of living authentically as himself, he also chose this moment to highlight the discrimination trans adults face in today's society, including a statistic from the National Center for Transgender Equality’s 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey that revealed that 40% of trans adults have attempted suicide. Page also shared that at least 40 transgender people were murdered in 2020, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women.
These numbers are both shocking and heartbreaking. But increasing awareness around these issues and advocating for trans rights and visibility can save lives. Keygan Miller, a senior advocacy associate for The Trevor Project, previously told Refinery29 that one survey showed that young people who said their correct pronouns were respected attempted suicide at about half the rate of those whose pronouns weren't respected.
Page shared how supported and inspired he felt, and he promised to fight toward a more loving and equal society. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," he wrote on Instagram. "I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place."
Nick Adams, the director of transgender media for GLAAD, said Page's advocacy will continue to have a massive impact on the lives of trans and non-binary people. "Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people," Adams said in a statement provided to Refinery29. "He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today."