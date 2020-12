26 Holiday Books That Will Bring A Little Joy Back To 2020

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but no one could blame you for feeling as if it just isn’t. For many, the pandemic has made celebrating the holiday far less celebratory. While some may be finding clever ways to stay socially distant this holiday — outdoor get togethers and Zoom grids, are just a few options — others might prefer to spend this one alone. Instead of having a blue Christmas — or whatever holiday you choose to celebrate — without the ones you love, use this time to cuddle up with a good book. In our humble opinion, the best holiday books could bring a little joy back to 2020.