As I wrote last year , this is partly down to Hanukkah’s lack of a relatably festive aesthetic. Christmas has snowflakes and cookies, beautifully decorated trees and presents, twinkly lights and crackling fireplaces. Hanukkah has Maccabees and oil and dreidels and applesauce — not exactly things that can be transposed into a seasonal winter wonderland. And yes, Jews only make up approximately 2.2% of the U.S. population. But while that could explain Hollywood’s reluctance to go HAM (sorry) on a theatrical release, you’d think that niche audience would be right up Netflix’s algorithm alley.