When Did Charities Become The New People Magazine Cover Reveal?

“The idea came from Thomas and Amanda and we were only too happy to execute it,” a spokesperson from War Child told Refinery29 in an email. “We received an enormous amount of positive press through this announcement, which is key to reaching new audiences and new supporters. Sometimes it’s an amplifying effect: People hear about us, learn more, follow us, and then when it comes to holiday giving or some other global event they think of us. We do know that the more times people hear about us and our work, the more likely they are to give, and Tom and Amanda have been incredible champions in this respect (and are donors themselves).”