"I wrote some of ["Daisies"] while I was clinically depressed and trying to find the light at the end of the tunnel," Perry revealed in conversation with Apple Music host Zane Lowe . "And my soul sends a message to my intellect, to my head. It says, You're going to get through it. You've gotten through it before. And here's a nugget of inspiration, how you're going to do it. And it becomes a song and 'Daisies' was just a nugget of inspiration for me to go, look, I don't need to change. I will stay true to my past."