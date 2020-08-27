Story from Celebrity Couples

Katy Perry Welcomes First Child With Orlando Bloom

Ineye Komonibo
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.
Hollywood couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are celebrating the birth of their daughter, and they've teamed up with a global organization to share the news.
Daisy Dove Bloom was introduced to the world by way of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Instagram page. The agency offered the first image of the baby girl this morning — a black and white photo of her parents holding her tiny hand — and congratulated the couple on their new addition.
"Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom!" read the caption. "We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy."
The caption also included a personal message from the stars, sharing their excitement about the birth of their daughter as well as a plea for fans to donate to UNICEF's funds for expecting mothers around world.
"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” said Perry and Bloom."But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was...In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity."
Why the name Daisy Dove? If you've been paying attention to Perry's new work, the flower she named her daughter after holds major significance. Both the perennial flowers and the dove are known to represent innocence, purity, and new beginnings — a perfect symbol for a newborn. Perry seems to be very into the symbolism of the daisy, channeling it for the lead single of her new album Smile.
"I wrote some of ["Daisies"] while I was clinically depressed and trying to find the light at the end of the tunnel," Perry revealed in conversation with Apple Music host Zane Lowe. "And my soul sends a message to my intellect, to my head. It says, You're going to get through it. You've gotten through it before. And here's a nugget of inspiration, how you're going to do it. And it becomes a song and 'Daisies' was just a nugget of inspiration for me to go, look, I don't need to change. I will stay true to my past."
Daisy is Perry and Bloom's first child together but Bloom's second child; the Pirates of the Caribbean actor shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

