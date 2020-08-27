Congratulations are in order for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who recently welcomed their first child together. The pair announced the birth of their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in an Instagram post in partnership with UNICEF to raise funds and awareness for expecting mothers in need of access to proper healthcare. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple wrote.
The sweet post shows Perry and Bloom holding Daisy Dove's tiny hand, with the singer flashing a white daisy painted on her thumbnail. An obvious nod to her newborn daughter's name was fitting for Perry, who has been intentional with nail art in the past: Last year, the singer announced her engagement to Bloom with a gigantic ruby-centered rock with nail polish to match.
Fans took to Twitter to congratulate the star and compliment her dainty nail art. "I love the little daisy on her nail. I'm so happy for Katy," one fan wrote. "This photo is just so perfect!!! And Katy still holds on the detail even after giving birth (her nails)," said another.
While we'll never pass up a moment to save or double-tap cute floral nail art, the sweet meaning behind Perry's announcement makes us love it even more.
