George Clooney Cuts His Own Hair Using This Vacuum Razor From The ’80s

Here is one thing we never expected to learn this year: George Clooney may have been more prepared for prolonged life in quarantine than any of us. Not only has he been cutting his hair while staying at home with his wife and kids due to COVID-19, but the actor has been doing it himself for the past 25 years.
During an interview with CBS News about his upcoming film The Midnight Sky, in which he both acts and directs, Clooney revealed that the key to his hair-cutting success is as surprising as the news itself. "Look, my hair's, like, really like straw — and it's so easy to cut," Clooney explained during the televised interview. "You can't really make too many mistakes. So years ago I bought a thing called a Flowbee…" For those unfamiliar, a Flowbee is a retro at-home haircutting system that connects to most vacuums.
Advertisement
According to the iconically-1980s infomercial, the Flowbee promises "perfect" and easy at-home haircuts. While we're not sure exactly what Clooney's kit looks like, the current model comes with recessed trimming blades, so you can choose the length being taken off as well as the vacuum-attachment tube. You can even get a Flowbee that comes with a miniature vacuum for easy cleanup, or simply attach it to your own.
Actor/director George Clooney tells @thattracysmith that he's been cutting his own hair for years - by using the Flowbee haircutting machine https://t.co/SWYT8pFC8h pic.twitter.com/bKepm5LQCM— CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 29, 2020
From the sound of it, Clooney is still using the original kit he bought 25 years ago. "My haircuts take literally two minutes," he says, inadvertently becoming the unofficial spokesperson and A-list testimonial. Tracy Smith, the CBS interviewer, seemed to be as surprised as we are. "Is this Flowbee?" she asked, gesturing to Clooney's current haircut. "Listen, man, it works!" Clooney replied with a chuckle.
In retrospect, over the years, Clooney has kept a very classic hairstyle. So on one hand, maintaining a short and simple cut that doesn't require a salon appointment makes a lot of sense. On the other hand, we are still in complete shock that George Clooney has cut his own hair longer than he's been a household name. All this time, while Clooney has made more than four dozen films and been awarded two Oscars for his work, he has also been acting as his own hairstylist.
Plus after his glowing (and unsponsored) review, we wouldn’t be surprised if Flowbee asked Clooney to be its official spokesperson. Or at least sent him an updated model.