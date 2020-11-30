Bath & Body Works’ Cyber Monday Candle Sale Is Bigger Than Ever

As the biggest online shopping day of the year, Bath & Body Works is doing a 40%-off sale storewide for Cyber Monday. Unlike other sales from the one-stop-shop for bath products and delicious-smelling home fragrances, this deal only lasts until the end of the day.
If you missed the recent Bath & Body Works Buy 3, Get 3 Mix & Match Sale, but still want to stock up on seasonal candles and gifts for friends and family, today's the day to shop. We're cozying up and settling into full holiday mode, and what would giant mugs of tea and Christmas films be without a festive candle or two to really make it feel like winter is well on its way? Considering that we've already burned our favorite jars down to the wick, we could definitely use a pre-Christmas restock of holiday scents, like Sweater Weather, Fireside, and Sweet Cranberry Pie.
The entire Bath & Body Works store is included in the 40%-off sale, including more than 65 new scents released just in time for the Black Friday sale. There are seven new body-care fragrances in addition to the classic holiday favorites, like Coconut Mint Drop and Gingerbread. All of those — from shower gel to body cream to fragrance mist — are included in this Cyber Monday sale. As a bonus, because the best part about Cyber Monday is getting to shop from bed and forego all the crowds and lines, shipping is free on all online orders over $50.
Many of us are looking to Cyber Monday to check off a lot of items on our gift lists. We don't know about you, but stocking stuffers can be strangely hard to shop. Beyond candy or a gift card, that giant knitted sock can be a challenge to get right — but that's where this Bath & Body Works sale comes in. They have lip scrubs, mini candles, and hand creams all in sweet sizes.
Just remember: This major warehouse sale is truly for Cyber Monday only. Hop on it now or you’ll miss out.
