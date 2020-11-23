Bath & Body Works Just Dropped A Huge 5-Day Black Friday Sale

After its huge success last year, Bath & Body Works is bringing one of its most popular annual sales back just in time for Black Friday shopping. The one-stop-shop for seasonally-scented bath and body products (and candles) is hosting its Buy 3, Get 3 Mix & Match Event. From today, Monday, November 23rd, through Friday the 27th, all of your favorite products — from Frosted Coconut Snowball body wash to Twisted Peppermint-scented candles — can be yours for free, just for shopping.
Here's the deal: Pick any six Bath & Body Works products, and the three least-expensive ones will be free. You read that right: You can get six for the price of three.
If you're a regular Bath & Body Works shopper, you may be familiar with the annual Buy 3, Get 3 Free Mix & Match event. But this one is different than year's past, because instead of a select few items offered in the promotion, this sale includes all products throughout the entire store. So, if you're looking to stock up for yourself or get some gifts for friends and family, consider your holiday shopping all but wrapped up.
To add to the excitement, Bath & Body Works is releasing more than 65 new products just in time for the sale, including seven new body-care fragrances in addition to the return of holiday favorites, like Coconut Mint Drop and Gingerbread. The brand's coveted candle collection is getting a boost as well, with eight new-to-the-world scents, like Sweet Cranberry Pie and Chocolate Grahams. There's also a new collection of fragrances in the Home Fragrance department; scents like Champagne Toast and Frosted Moscow Mule are two that we can’t wait to get our hands on.
And, of course, what would a good Black Friday sale be without an exclusive gift? This year, shoppers who buy in-store or online at any point over the next five days can get a loaded tote bag (valued at over $100) for just $30 with any $30 purchase. Inside, you’ll find eight surprise Bath & Body Works products, including two candles. Some of the products that could end up in your tote bag include: a Tis The Season 3-Wick Candle, Dahlia Shea & Vitamin E Shower Gel, 24-hour Moisture Body Lotion, and more. You can keep the bonus gifts for yourself, or easily split them up into even more gifts for loved ones. But let’s be real, you’ll probably have enough sweet-smelling products to do both.
If you're planning on doing your shopping in person, in-store deals will be running Monday the 23rd through Wednesday the 25th. If you're waiting to shop online, the Buy 3, Get 3 Mix & Match Sale starts promptly on Thanksgiving Day. In order to allow employees to spend the holiday at home with family, Thanksgiving Day offers are exclusively online; however, Black Friday is both in stores and online. Just make sure to wear your mask and check your local store hours for opening times.
