Cardi B Is Getting Heat For Her Thanksgiving Gathering

Later, however, Cardi B went on the offensive, assuring fans that she and those around her regularly get tested "literally four times a week." I'm in the middle of work and every time we clock in we MUST GET TESTED!" she wrote. When that didn't completely appease the public, she criticized people for being "offended" too easily. "People be trying tooo hard to be offended. I wonder how they survive the real world," she Tweeted