Cardi B Is Getting Heat For Her Thanksgiving Gathering

Honestly? Cardi B’s parties seem like a great time. But how about we save them for after the global pandemic?
The 28-year-old rapper came under fire this weekend for flaunting her large Thanksgiving gathering, despite the fact that the second wave of COVID-19 is the deadliest yet. The CDC urged families to refrain from traveling and gathering in large groups this holiday.
Recently undivorced couple Cardi B and Offset invited friends and family to their home for a lavish buffet and a dance party. Cardi B shared videos to her Instagram of the group enjoying their celebrations, and it was a lot.
She then tweeted about the gathering a few days later, writing, "Twelve kids and 25 adults over the holidays. It was lit!!"
12kids and 25 adults over the https://t.co/jROX5NQF2p was lit !!— iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020
Let's just say that a majority of the Internet did not agree. "We own funeral homes and spent our Thanksgiving taking care of two people who died of Covid and comforting their families," wrote one Twitter user in response to Cardi B's tweet. "Both families who could not afford rapid tests, nor PPE to protect themselves at their essential jobs. To each their own priorities....."
"yeah it was just myself, my husband and our toddler. We haven’t seen family or friends in months," another Twitter user replied. "My husband is in constant possible exposure because he has to work around a lot of different people and we are constantly sanitizing everything but yeah have a bunch of ppl over."
Cardi B later deleted the tweet and apologized, saying she wasn't trying to upset anyone with it. "I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good and uplifted me," she went on. "I spent so much money getting everyone tested but it felt worth it. I wasn't trying to offend no1."
Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me .I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1. https://t.co/gjGo1JAvnY— iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020
Later, however, Cardi B went on the offensive, assuring fans that she and those around her regularly get tested "literally four times a week." I'm in the middle of work and every time we clock in we MUST GET TESTED!" she wrote. When that didn't completely appease the public, she criticized people for being "offended" too easily. "People be trying tooo hard to be offended. I wonder how they survive the real world," she Tweeted.
This isn't the first time Cardi B has hosted tone deaf parties (second to the Kardashians) and thrown COVID caution to the wind — in October, she celebrated her 28th birthday by throwing a wild party in Vegas. It seems like no matter what, Cardi is going to Cardi, but maybe this time the backlash finally got through.
We'll be checking back in around Christmas.