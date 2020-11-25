Face Masks Are On Sale For Cyber Week, So Time To Stock Up

There's nothing like the satisfaction of snagging a big-ticket item at a discount, but sales are also a great time to get a deal on the stuff you're already buying — and if there's one product that defines the spending habits of 2020, it's face masks.
It didn't quite happen overnight, but over a relatively short period of time, virtually everyone (not an exaggeration) was ordering reusable cloth face coverings en masse. Fashion brands eventually chimed in, manufacturing printed varieties to make the public health essential item as much of a personal style statement as possible. And in a 2020 turn of events, masks just might be the breakout item of Black Friday; brands from Madewell to Pact are including masks in their Cyber sale offerings, and with vaccine production still pending FDA approval, don't expect to stop wearing masks anytime soon. (Another tip: Include them as a thoughtful stocking stuffer for gifts you're sending to out-of-state friends and family.) Ahead, the best deals to shop now.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.