Of Course Trump’s Team Wants To Hold A “Public Hearing” At A 3.5-Star Hotel In Gettysburg

In case this meeting of the minds needed to be any more theatrical, it's scheduled to be held at the Wyndham Hotel in Gettysburg — which Google, Expedia, and Hotels.com list as a 3.5-star hotel. In Gettysburg. The fact that this hearing is being held in Gettysburg is an ironic and horrifying twist, as it is the site of the gruesome Civil War battle. This was not lost on observers, who suggested that Trump and the Republicans were once again trying to undermine democracy and galvanize their voter base to believe the election results are somehow fraudulent. “White supremacists want to lose at Gettysburg AGAIN?” tweeted CNN analyst Joan Walsh . “MAGA indeed.”