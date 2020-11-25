This Week’s Baffling Bachelorette Elimination Can Only Mean One Thing

Tayshia knows what she wants, and what she wants is no more drama. But the reason Ed is still on the show is almost certainly a producer choice. It's probably the same reason Bennett and Noah keep getting roses — they're helping make for good TV. On this week's episode, Ed had a whole storyline where he tried to find Tayshia's room in the middle of the night but happened upon Chris Harrison's room instead. The host invited him in for some wine and a chat at 2:30 in the morning — probably because Tayshia was busy being wooed in her room by Ben, and the producers wanted to film that more than they wanted to film Ed walking in on their date. So far Ed's cashing in on some serious screen time courtesy of the film crew, and it would stand to reason that producers are fine with this arrangement.